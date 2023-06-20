DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Decatur are searching for a missing woman.
Michelle Nance, 53, has been reported missing by a family member.
Police said no foul play is suspected.
Rather, they are concerned about her well-being.
Anyone with information about Nance's whereabouts are asked to call police at 424-2738.
