DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is looking for two suspects who broke into a home and held two people at gunpoint.
On January 23 around 11:30 a.m. Decatur Police were called to the 1900 block of E Pythian for a home invasion.
Officers spoke to two victims who said they were inside the home when two suspects came in unannounced.
At gunpoint, one of the suspects demanded money from the victims.
The victims handed the suspects an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspects then ran out the house and were seen getting in a burnt orange 4-dr sedan that drove away eastbound towards 22nd Street.
Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
