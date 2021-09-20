DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public's help in solving this week’s crime of the week.
According to police, on September 16th, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Decatur Police responded to Apex Petroleum gas station located at 2185 E Wood in reference to an armed robbery.
When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke to an employee who advised a suspect armed with a handgun entered the business and demanded money.
This suspect then fired one round from his gun towards the counter.
After firing his weapon, the suspect then exited the store and fled on foot north bound from the business.
The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20’s to early 30’s, approximately 5’11” with an average build, wearing a white surgical mask, black hooded Nike shirt, blue/green surgical gloves, and gray colored shoes.
Police say the suspect ‘s gun was 9mm caliber which was chrome and black in color.
Anyone who can help identify the suspect pictured above or has any information regarding this crime, should call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS.
