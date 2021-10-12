DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police want public help in solving an aggravated arson case from July.
On July 10, authorities said they found the rear portion of a residence on fire in the 1600 block of W. Leafland Ave. Firefighters extinguished the flames on the scene.
Two bottles of lighter fluid were found next to the rear of the house, which authorities said were left by a suspect.
Neighbors told police they saw an individual wearing all black, along with a black ski mask, at the back of the residence before the fire. The person was later seen running in a southwest direction from the residence.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (217)423-TIPS. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information leading to an arrest.
This case is the Crime of the Week in Decatur for the week of Oct. 11, 2021.
