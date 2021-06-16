DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are reporting a shooting and a flurry of other shots fired calls in the city from Tuesday into Wednesday.
These reports involve calls for police to respond beginning after 3 p.m. Tuesday. In the first, police found a vehicle had been hit by gunfire in the 1200 block of N. 22nd St. There were no injuries. Officers said a suspect described as a Black male wearing a black and yellow shirt fired a handgun five to six times.
The shooting was the next call. Police said it came at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Pine and Main Streets. Police said a female victim was shot in the stomach and suffered non-life-threatening wounds. A newer, dark-colored four-door sedan and an unknown second vehicle may have been involved.
Police then went on to list four more shots fired reports extending late into the night Tuesday and into a call after 2 p.m. Wednesday. They include the following:
9:24 p.m. Tuesday - Police responded to Monroe Street and Grand Avenue in Decatur for shots fired. A suspect described as a Black male was seen firing a handgun 12 to 15 times to the east. Police recovered 15 total 9 mm shell casings.
10:59 p.m. Tuesday - Police responded to the 1800 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for shots fired. Two residences were hit by gunfire and authorities found one .50 caliber shell casing.
12:45 a.m. Wednesday - Police responded to Hay Street and Monroe Street for a report of two vehicles shooting at each other. Officers said a platinum colored Buick was moving northbound in the 2300 block of N. Union St. and being chased by possibly a blue Ford Escape. Police said occupants of the vehicles were shooting at each other. Officers found 30 .40 caliber shell casings and one 9 mm shell casing. A witness said they heard gunshots west of Pershing Road and Water Street minutes later in a phone call to police. They described a blue Ford Escape speeding eastbound through the intersection at more than 100 miles per hour. Police said three more .40 shell casings were found.
2:15 p.m. Wednesday - Police responded to Pershing Road and Woodford Street for two vehicles shooting at each other. A dark-colored Town and Country van and a red Chrysler 300 were involved. Police were still on the scene at 4 p.m. Wednesday collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.
Police said the majority of the violent crime in Decatur is caused by a small number of people.
"These criminals with unlawfully possessed guns continue to put the community at risk," a press release from Decatur police said. "These criminals have demonstrated repeatedly that they have no concern for human life and no concern for persons who may be innocent bystanders in these incidents. They indiscriminately spray gunfire from moving vehicles on busy streets with no regard for the community around them.
Officers said they will continue to "aggressively pursue" these suspects and do what they can to take them off the streets. The community is asked to help make the area safe and speak up if they see something or know something.
"With cooperative efforts, we can remove those who would cause harm to others from our streets," police said.
Decatur police is investigating these shots fired reports. Anyone with information should call the DPD Investigations Division at (217)424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217)423-TIPS if they want to stay anonymous.
