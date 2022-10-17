DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Police are still investigating an armed robbery at a Hardee's on Eldorado Street.
On Monday, DPD asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect who robbed Hardee's on October 7. Victims described a slender man around 6'0" who walked up to the registers with a handgun and demanded money. The cashiers complied and the suspect walked out of the north side doors and ran towards Cerro Gordo Street.
If you have any information regarding this crime, you can call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.
WAND will continue to update this story as it develops.
