DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Police warn citizens and merchants to be on the look out for counterfeit bills this holiday shopping season.
According to officials, a counterfeit $100 bill was turned over to the Decatur Police Department on Monday.
Police say the bill was a very convincing forgery, and appeared to be a $10 bill altered to pass as a $100 bill.
The bill was a 2006 series, which has a security strip that can only be seen when held up against a light.
Authorities report the strip in this case said “USA TEN” instead of “USA 100” and the bills watermark was of Alexander Hamilton, whose portrait is on the $10 bill.
Police also say the counterfeit bill had the portrait of Benjamin Franklin which is normally found on a $100 bill.
As holiday shopping and exchanges are already underway, police warn that more counterfeit bills could be in circulation.
The Decatur Police Department advises citizens and merchants to familiarize themselves with the security features on U.S. Currency and inspect all bills before accepting them as payment.
An explanation of the security features can be found online at www.uscurrency.gov.
