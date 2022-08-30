DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Police Department is alerting the public of an ongoing donation scam happening throughout the area.
According to DPD, they have received several reports of people aggressively seeking donations for a child in need of medical care.
Police say they are trying to make contact with these groups, as they seem to work quickly and then leave the area.
The Decatur Police Department is working with other area law enforcement agencies, to research the group of scammers.
After further investigation, police have found these groups generally target busy intersections, often wearing orange vests, and holding signs asking for donations for a sick child.
Police say these individuals are a part of the scam that has been working all over the Midwest and across the country.
Anyone who sees an individual using this ruse should contact law enforcement so they investigate the matter.
Authorities remind that although courts wont let law enforcement prohibit people from asking for money, they can still investigate enough into the matter, to prove it is a scam, and arrest the subjects for Theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.