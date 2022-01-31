DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Prairie Farms facility located in Decatur is permanently closing.
According to an official statement employees were notified on Friday of the closure, and roughly 30-35 employees are effected due to this decision.
The official statement released by the company is as follows:
"After carefully considering several factors, we have decided to shift ice cream production from the Decatur plant to another facility within the Prairie Farms' network. We informed employees on Friday that the plant is permanently closing. We appreciate the efforts of our Decatur employees and they will have the opportunity to apply for other jobs within the company. We expect the plant closing will impact 30 to 35 employees, and we intend to make the transition as smooth as possible for them during this difficult time."
