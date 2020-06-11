DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Public Library will reopen next week with limited hours and services.
The library plans to reopen on June 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be open again on June 18 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Library goers will be able to browse the shelves, check out materials, return materials (outside only), pick up holds, get a reference question answered and enjoy some limited computer access. Seating for reading will not be open.
The library will also begin to offer curbside service on June 1. Readers will be able to place orders online and pick them up at an arranged time. They hope the curb service is a option the will continue.
For the first time the library will offer a 2020 Reading Challenge. The goal is for a total community reading time of 1 million minutes this summer. The program hopes to keep kids engaged this summer, but adults can participate too. For more information on this program, click here.
To learn more about curbside pickup, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.