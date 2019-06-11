DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Public Library is offering STEM classes for kids this summer.
The classes will be held on Tuesdays from 1:30 to 2:30 in the Children's Auditorium of the library.
Kids will learn all about science, technology, engineering, and math.
The program is sponsored by the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, but is for both boys and girls. You do not need to be a registered Girl Scout to attend.
The program is geared to kids who have completed Kindergarten through 6th grade.
Space is limited to 30 kids per session
You can register online by clicking HERE or at the Children's Desk in the library, by calling 217-424-2900 ext. 5.