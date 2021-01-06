DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Public Library now offering free online access to Miss Humblebee's Academy, an educational program for kids ages 3-6.
The award-winning online educational program from Gale, a Cengage company, helps children develop foundational literacy skills and prepare for kindergarten.
Parents and children can access the fun and interactive learning program through the Decatur Public Library's website.
The learning program uses friendly cartoon characters to guide learning activities and offers hundreds of lessons spanning all major academic subjects.
"Public libraries do a lot to support the life-long learning needs of the community, and offering Miss Humblebee's Academy ensures we're helping our youngest patrons prepare for kindergarten and beyond," said Rick Meyer, City Librarian.
Miss Humblebee's Academy provides children with the opportunity to learn while having fun in a safe online classroom environment.
The learning program features no pop-ups, ads, or links to other websites, and parents can also track and receive reports on their child's progress.
Families can access Miss Humblebee's Academy at the library, home, or on-the-go via a mobile device via the library’s website https://www.decaturlibrary.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.