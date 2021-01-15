DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Public Library is reopening to the public.
As of Tuesday, Jan. 19, the library will be open for in-person services.
The following measures will be in place:
- There will be no onsite programs, but the library will continue to provide virtual programming.
- All meetings, including Boards, will be virtual only.
- Public Access Computers: time will be limited to one hour per day & individual.
- Curbside pickup: We will continue the curbside option during our normal business hours for those patrons who still wish to utilize this service. Please allow 24 hours between the time a request is made and when the materials will be ready for pickup.
- Seating: Aside from the public access computers, all seating will be removed from the floor. At this time we ask that time in the library be limited to finding materials and checking out, in order to limit close contact.
- Local History: The Local History Room will be continue to be CLOSED at this time. Please contact localhistory@decaturlibrary.org or call 217-421-9766 to request research assistance.
- Requirement of masks and social distancing by patrons—Properly worn masks are required to use in-person library services. If you are unable to wear a mask for personal reasons, please make use of our contactless services, such as curbside, or contact us to work out individual arrangements. We want to provide the safest and best service to all of our community.
- Hours will be as follows: Monday-Thursday 9am-6pm and Friday 9am-5:30pm. We will be CLOSED on Saturday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.