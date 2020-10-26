DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Parents in the Decatur Public School District #61 are expressing concern over a proposal by the school board to give a $30,0000 bonus to a district leader.
The School Board will discuss the bonus for Assistant Superintendent Jeffrey Dase its meeting on Tuesday. If approved, the $30,000 would equal roughly 20% of Dase's current salary. The vote is being met with questions from the community.
"He has not proven his qualifications yet,” Dr. Kevin Collins-Brown, a district parent said. “We have teachers leaving left and right, we have a lot of vacancies and this is all under his watch"
The agenda says Dase should be given the $30,000 for his “efforts and accomplishments" during the 2020 fiscal year. What those accomplishments and efforts are remain unclear.
Andrew Matthews with the Illinois Education Association, which works with local unions, says with the district expressing concerns about finances, and lack of confidence in Dase by the Decatur Education Association, now is not the time for a bonus, let along talk of one.
"To even put that on the agenda seems to be a little bit tone deaf to what is happening around us when people are facing challenges,” Matthews said.
One of the concerns for Matthews is what are the “efforts and accomplishments” and who suggested the bonus. Dase’s contract has no language on bonuses, according to Matthews.
"I found out when the rest of the general public did,” Matthews said. “I have no idea where it came from, how it came from, when it was put on the agenda or who put it on the agenda."
WAND News reporter Chris Carter tried to get answers from district leadership, calling every board member. Two members, including President Beth Nolan and member Regan Lewis answered Carter’s calls, but hung up on him. Dan Oakes said because of board policy he could not comment, and Courtney Carson said he was still doing research on the bonus. Kendall Briscoe, Andrew Taylor, and Beth Creighton did not answer calls.
Carter also reached out to DPS Spokeswoman Denise Swarthout who also refused to provide many details. In a text message sent to Carter, Swarthout wrote a “rubric behind the bonus would be discussed” at Tuesday’s board meeting and when asked for a copy of the rubric, Swarthout responded “NO.” Swarthout stopped responding to Carter’s messages when he asked for a reason why the rubric could not be released.
"If you are hiding from the truth, then you're obviously hiding something because no one has seen these efforts and there are no accomplishments to speak of,” Collins-Brown said.
Union leaders say they are upset with the lack of transparency by the school district and Matthews believes it is time for change in DPS leadership.
"It is absolutely time for new leadership, and no, I do not have faith in the school board president,” he said.
Dase has come under fire multiple times since he was hired in April of 2019. In January, he was given a failing grade by the union. That was at the same time the board gave him a five-year contract extension.
Other bonuses and payments are on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. The closest to Dase’s proposed amount is $4,250.
