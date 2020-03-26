DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools is adding more Grab & Go meal sites and shifting meal hours while schools are closed due to the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.
Starting Tuesday, March 31, DPS and Aramark will shift meal distribution for families who rely on continuing school meals.
Meal service will continue as currently scheduled on Friday, March 27 and Monday, March 30, with Grab and Go pickup available from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Eisenhower High School, MacArthur High School, Stephen Decatur Middle School, and Hope Academy.
Beginning Tuesday, March 31, the following changes will be made:
• Meals will be distributed only on Tuesday and Fridays. Three days' worth of meals will be provided on Tuesdays and two days' worth of meals on Fridays. This will still include a breakfast and a lunch for each day's meals.
• Meals will continue to be provided from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays at EHS, MHS, SDMS, and Hope Academy.
• In addition to those current sites, Grab and Go meal distribution will be added at four additional sites: French STEM Academy, Muffley Elementary, Parsons Elementary, and South Shores Elementary from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.