DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools announced students will have another e-learning day on Thursday.
Due to the additional projected snowfall over the next 24 hours, DPS said students will stay home again and learn virtually.
Students will need to sign into Google Classroom or Seesaw for live instruction with their teachers, starting at their regular school start time.
All athletics, extra-curricular activities, and the Extended Day program are canceled for Thursday, February 3.
