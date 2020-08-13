DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur Public Schools employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
DPS did not confirmed the site or department that the employee works at.
The district has been in contact with the Macon County Health Department and are following its guidance as they manage contact tracing. DPS has sent employees at one school home for the day while the building is deep cleaned as a precaution. Those employees will have the option to work from home or return to the building Friday, and will resume normal work location expectations on Monday.
