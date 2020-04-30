DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Public School district said they still plan to hold graduation ceremonies to celebrate the Class of 2020, just on a different date.
DPS said they will postpone the ceremonies until Saturday July, 25.
"We have high hopes that we will be able to host traditional in-person graduation ceremonies at that time, but continue to await guidance from the State when it comes to large gatherings this summer," a statement from the district said.
On Wednesday, the Illinois State Board of Education released new guidelines regarding graduation celebrations.
Prior to the mandate the district was planning to host a drive-through celebration for the graduates. However, the district will no plan a virtual celebration in late May. Plans for the virtual celebrations are still in the planning phase. The district will release the plans as soon as they can.
Ceremonies for 8th grade promotion ceremonies will be planed by each school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.