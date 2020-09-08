DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - UPDATE: As of 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, the technical issues have been resolved.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Decatur Public School District put out a message on Facebook Tuesday letting parents and students know they are aware of some technical issues with remote learning Tuesday morning.
"We are experiencing issues with the Securly content filter on student iPads. Students may see a message that the 'server is not responding' or something similar. If your student gets this message, they should keep trying to access their Google Classroom or Google Meet. These issues are beyond the District's control, but will NOT negatively affect your student's attendance," the district said.
The IT Department working with Securly to resolve the issues and got the following statement from Securly: “Engineering teams have identified the source and are actively working on mitigating the issue.”
