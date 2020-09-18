DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Public School district announced Friday schools will continue with remote learning through at least the first half of the second quarter.
Remote learning will continue through at least November 13.
DPS is working with principals, teachers, and staff to explore options in determining what the rest of the second quarter will look like.
Another announcement will be made on Friday, Oct. 30 to let families know what to expect for the second half of the second quarter, which runs from Nov. 16 through Dec. 18.
DPS also plans to roll out a form in Skyward Family Access next week so families can give their feedback if they would choose a hybrid option that would include both in-person and virtual learning it it were made available for students.
Parents' selections will help inform the planning process for the rest of the second quarter and into 2021.
