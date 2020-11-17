DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools will continue with remote learning through at least January 15.
DPS received guidance from the Macon County Health Department Monday, requesting that all schools in Macon County shift to virtual learning through at least January 15, 2021.
"We do continue the planning process for students’ return to in-person learning. But as always, we continue to monitor the health and safety of our entire community as we make decisions on when it will be safe for students to return," DPS said in a statement.
DPS said it is asking families, students, and staff to continue to maintain social distancing and follow health and safety guidelines throughout the holiday season.
