DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Public Board of Education approved several new positions during Tuesday night's board meeting.
The positions are part of the Department of Teaching and Learning staff, that was recommended at the meeting.
Assistant Superintendent of Teaching & Learning, Jeff Dase said he is excited about the recommendations. The decision comes after input and suggestions from more than 75 people and groups from across the community.
"My vision when I joined DPS in July 2019 was to lead the development and implementation of a high-quality instructional program for all students in Decatur Public Schools. I am confident this new organizational structure will allow us to grow together while meeting the individual needs of our students inside and outside of the classroom," said Dase in a release sent out.
The recommendations include 10 new positions within the district. Those are listed below:
- Teaching and learning strategist in the following areas
- English-language arts
- mathematics
- science
- social studies
- Interventionist
- Instructional technology strategist
- English language coordinator
- Social emotional learning and equity coordinator
- Educator mentoring and novice teacher support coordinator.
"As we embark upon a challenging and academically stimulating educational career path for our students, I want to stress the importance that this is only possible with buy-in and development of our teaching staff. That’s why our new organizational structure emphasizes staff development and well-being. Together, we can ensure we are all learning and growing to support our number one priority: doing what is best for ALL OUR children and students!" said Dase.
It's not clear yet what the salaries for each new position will get.
Below is a fact sheet about the future of teaching and learning in DPS.
