DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools will release its plan for the fall semester on July 24.
The Return to Learn plan will outline what the 2020-2021 school year will look like for staff, faculty, and students.
The district said in a statement:
"District administrators have been working alongside principals, teachers, teaching assistants, secretaries, other staff, parents, and students to develop a robust plan that prioritizes the health and safety of students and staff while maintaining dynamic learning opportunities. We want to ensure the plan considers the changing health status of our region and that it is carefully and critically examined from every angle before release."
