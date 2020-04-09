DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - Riders on Decatur Public Transit buses will soon be required to wear protective masks.
In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak passengers are being asked to voluntarily wear masks over the next 10 days. Sometime after the initial time period Decatur City Manager Scot Wrighton says wearing masks by passengers will become mandatory.
Wrighton says wearing masks will protect both transit drivers and the traveling public. Buses have continued to operate on Decatur routes for people who see the buses as a lifeline for getting to jobs, medical appointments or to simply get around the city.