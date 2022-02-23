DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur drivers have likely hit a pothole or two this winter.
Rain seeps into the crevices of the road, then freezes, expanding and cracking the asphalt and creating a pothole.
Decatur Public Works said it has been working nonstop to patch the potholes these cracks have caused. Ten crews were out patrolling city streets Wednesday, looking for any area that needs patching. But there are challenges to patching during the winter.
"We use asphalt. It's got a stickier content to it, so it sticks better in the hole, and in some places, it does a good job. But again, if you're putting it in a wet hole, its hard to get anything to stick," Matt Newell, the director of public works for the city of Decatur, told WAND News.
Newell said more permanent patches and paving can be done in the spring when the weather warms up.
Citizens can report a pothole at: 217-875-4820.
