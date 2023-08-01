DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - N & S Railroad will be working on installing new railing at the West Wood Street railroad crossing, between Oakland and South Fairview.
The work will require the closure of the crossing beginning Tuesday, August 1 at 8 a.m. through Tuesday, August 8 at 5 p.m.
Traffic should use West Main Street.
Drivers are reminded to go slow and use an alternate route around the work zone.
