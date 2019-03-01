DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur has been ranked the number one city in the country for electricians.
A new AdvisorSmith study lists Decatur in the top spot.
The study said Decatur is an attractive city for electricians based on "industrial heritage."
The average salary for an electrician in Decatur is $62,190. That is 15-percent above the national average.
Decatur also had the second lowest cost of living in the study.
The study focused on electrician salaries, cost of living, and availability of jobs for electricians.
The top 10 cities were:
- Decaur, IL
- St. Joseph, MO-KS
- Kennewick-Richland, WA
- Saginaw, MI
- Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS
- Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH
- Farmington, NM
- Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
- Flint, MI
- Bakersfield, CA