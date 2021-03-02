(WAND)- Decatur ranks #3 among the top 10 most affordable small cities to buy a home.
According to AdvisorSmith’s study on the “Most and Least Affordable Cities for Homebuyers,” 592 U.S. metropolitan areas were examined to find the top 10 small, midsize, and large cities that have the most and least affordable housing markets for American homebuyers.
As a result of the study, researchers found the following:
- The price-to-income multiple in Decatur, IL, is 1.7, while the average price-to-income ratio was 4.8 nationwide.
- The weighted average home price in Decatur, IL, is $70,836, and the median household income is $41,440.
- Among small cities in Illinois, Decatur was more affordable than Bloomington (#9), Waukegan (#12), and Bolingbrook (#14).
To review the results of the study and for more information, click here.
