Decatur, Ill (WAND) – After recent warm temperatures Mother Nature finally woke up and realized it is January. The city of Decatur says it’s ready for the first major storm of the winter.
City crews were busy making sure plows are ready to go. Fifteen plows will be on the road at any time with crews working 12-hour shifts, 24 hours a day until the snow is cleared.
Main roads will be cleared first and then neighborhood streets. Salt will not be used for a big snow. Snow plows will hit the streets once accumulations reach two-and-a-half inches. The city could also implement a parking ban to help plows keep streets clear.