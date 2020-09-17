DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A real estate company in Decatur is getting ready to open its new downtown location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The event will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24. Brinkoetter Realtors, which operates a primary headquarters at 1610 E. Pershing Road in Decatur, will have a new downtown office at 116 E. Prairie Ave.
“We’re extremely thrilled to have a presence in Downtown Decatur,” said managing broker and owner, Tom Brinkoetter. “The opportunity presented itself for us to acquire a building downtown, which has always been one of my goals for the company, and we couldn’t be more excited to be part of the revitalized and resurgent area. With thriving restaurants, shops, and centralized businesses, we now have another opportunity to meet our clients where they are.”
All Brinkoetter clinets working with any company agent will be able to meet at the new location. It will be the home of agents Dixie McElroy, Michael Sexton and Blake Reynolds.
Office hours at the downtown location will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.
“Not only will this location allow us the opportunity to better serve our clients, Downtown renewal is a key part of our city’s future,” said Brinkoetter. “We’re excited to be a part of that forward movement.”
More information about the new downtown location can be found by calling (217)875-0555.
