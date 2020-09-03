DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department responded to 125 shots fired calls in August 2020, compared to the 49 in 2019.
WAND News obtained the data from the Decatur Police Department through the Freedom of Information Act.
In August 2019, seven people were shot in Decatur. That number more than doubled in 2020, when the department said 17 people were shot and two people died.
Chief of Police Jim Getz said leaders believed they know the reason behind the rash in violence.
"We know we've got a beef between a couple of gangs in the city and we are investigating thoroughly as best we can," Getz said. "We expect in the near future to arrest some of these guys and get them off the streets."
This recent spike in violence has many leaders within Decatur talking about solutions and what the city can do. Mayor Julie Moore-Wolfe said it's hard to find a solution when the city is riding on a $5 million deficit.
"We don't have the resources, we don't have the staff or money to fund programs that may or may not help," she said.
However, Mayor Moore-Wolfe explained there are programs available in Decatur that can help people who feel violence is their only option.
She referenced a program at Richland Community College that helps with job training and getting resources on jobs.
"If you want to change your life, we can help you do that," the mayor said. "There are a lot of resources here."
With the recent spike in violence, both Moore-Wolfe and Getz agreed it's important for people within the community to step forward with information about recent crimes to help put an end to the violence.
