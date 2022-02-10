DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce (DRCC) is joining the initiative Chambers All In for Economic Recovery for their second year.
Chambers All In for Economic Recovery is a collaboration of chambers across Illinois.
They are calling on the Illinois Legislature to prioritize economic and regulatory relief for businesses across the state.
Last spring, Chambers All In for Economic Recovery launched its inaugural platform. The coalition is now releasing its updated platform for 2022.
That platform includes ways to help diminish the financial hardships businesses face amid a labor shortage, spur economic development, and recover from the pandemic.
People interested in learning more about the All In platform can learn more on the DRCC’s website.
