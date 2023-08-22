DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — It was a life-changing experience that flashed right before her eyes. Long-time Decatur resident, Patricia Walker, was just five minutes away from being caught in the crossfire.
"You're at home, minding your own business. And next thing you know, you hear something, like a movie. Gun shots, gun shots, gun shots," Walker told WAND News.
Walker said she immediately hit the floor and took cover when she heard the shots. She was unaware how close the shots were being fired.
Shortly after taking cover, Walker's neighbor knocked on her door with Decatur Police.
"They asked me if that was my vehicle. And I said yes. They said 'well you might want to come outside' and when I went outside and seen my vehicle, it was all shot up," said Walker.
Walker immediately broke down in tears. She said she keeps thinking about the five minutes between her, her grandson and fiancé getting out the vehicle and entering her home.
"Cause it could have been a couple more minutes and I don't think any one of us would have survived," said Walker.
According to the police report, Decatur Police were called to the 600 block of East Leafland Ave. around 9:20 p.m. on August 21.
Officers found several vehicles with bullet damage and several shell casings at the scene.
Some time later, someone contacted police and said he was the one the suspects were shooting at but he did not know why he was being shot at.
No injuries have been reported and there have been no arrests or suspect descriptions.
"I have about 12 bullet holes, two busted out windows and a flat tire. But by the grace of God, I have three lives," said Walker.
Walker adds she lives in a tight-knit community but lately, there has been an increase of break-ins and crime in the area.
She says the majority of her neighbors have security cameras, but due to the lack of street lighting they were not able to pick anything up on video.
Now, Walker is calling out for change. She's thankful to be here to share her story.
"It's so serious. I don't know what we need to do, but something needs to be done," said Walker. "And I'm not talking about tomorrow, I'm talking right now. It's terrible."
