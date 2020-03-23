DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur residents are hoping they can help put an end to the mask shortage for healthcare workers.
Jesse Blunt shared on Facebook that he is working with Richland Community College and the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County to create a 3D printed prototype for an N95 mask that can be disinfected and reused.
The masks will be made with an inner honeycomb filter and is coated with 100 percent copper.
If the work Jesse's design could help local healthcare workers.
Jesse has been working with John Oliver who helped bring the printers to youth camps two years ago.
If the product is approved Jesse will take a printer home so he can begin mass producing as much as he can.