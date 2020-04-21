DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Decatur is asking residents to take a coronavirus impact survey.
The City of Decatur has put together the survey and is asking for residents to participate so they can gather information that will better inform the city and its partners about how to best allocate resources available to the community during this crisis.
The survey will help the city allocate funds made by the state, federal and private donors.
The survey only takes a few minutes. All answers are anonymous.
To participate, click here.