DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Sanitary District of Decatur has invited the community to take part in the plastics-free challenge.
July is Plastics-Free Month and the Sanitary District of Decatur is asking area residents to sign on to a plastics-free pledge for 30 days to help reduce the amount of plastic waste. More than 50% of waste removed from the Sanitary Sewer System came from single-use plastics like disposable grocery bags and plastic water bottles.
"So people who throw a plastic bag away or it gets away from them in the wind, it will get into the storm drain and eventually come here (SDD)," said Kent Newton, Executive Director/CFO of SDD.
In 2022, the Sanitary District of Decatur spent nearly $60,000 to remove plastic waste from the system and dispose of it properly.
"A plastic bottle can tear up one of our pumps as it's going through the system," Newton explained. "It clogs up the pump and water back up."
Plastic waste can disrupt sewer systems in several ways and have negative impacts on the communities that depend on sanitary sewer systems including clogging when plastics, particularly non-biodegradable ones, can accumulate and clog sewer pipes and drainage systems. These blockages can impede the flow of wastewater, leading to backups, overflows, and potential damage to the infrastructure.
People are encouraged the sign the pledge and then SDD will give away a reusable shopping tote to the first 100 residents that sign up.
"We think that if people do it for a month then they will see how easy it is and maybe they will do it year-round."
Sign up to take the plastics-free pledge by July 31st by clicking here.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.