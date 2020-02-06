DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Residents of Decatur's Home Park and Ravina Park neighborhoods spent Thursday night learning about how to keep their streets safe at their first neighborhood watch meeting.
"To me... crime has been increasing," said Carol Blackwell, vice president of the Home Park-Ravina Neighborhood Watch. "Stolen cars, the break-ins. We want our neighborhood back."
The neighborhood watch was founded by Blackwell and the group's president, Shelby Hoffman, after Hoffman's car was stolen last November right out of her driveway.
"That was what made me become an advocate for others in the neighborhoods," Hoffman said. "To kinda help prevent this from happening to someone else."
An important goal of the group's first meeting was making sure the neighbors know each other. That makes it easier to determine when something or someone in the neighborhood warrants suspicion.
"I'm hoping there's ... more neighbors getting to know each other and keeping a watch on each other," Blackwell said. "Report something. If you see it, report it."
Two members of the Decatur City Council - Bill Faber and Pat McDaniel - attended the meeting, as did a Decatur police officer, who quoted crime statistics and offered advice on public safety.
"The people are the eyes of the community, of the neighborhood, and it's those eyes that help the police enforce the law," Faber said. "It's really the active participation of the neighbors that makes it an effective preventive program."