Decatur residents bring awareness to National Move Over Day

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You probably saw a lot of heavy police presence around Decatur and law enforcement is reminding everyone, it's National Move Over Day.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office and a couple of Decatur residents spent their day doing a ride-along and setting up a tow truck on the side to see how many people knew about Scott's Law and followed it.
Surprisingly, there are still many people who don't quite understand what it means. The law requires drivers to slow down and move over one lane, if possible when approaching a stopped emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with flashing lights.
According to previous tow truck worker Chris Moora, he says what people are forgetting is that any vehicle with flashing lights is included. So he partnered up with one other family to drive a tow truck.
"we're gonna set up the lights and see how many people move over, said Moore."
Moore was involved in a bad accident while on the job in 2017.
"I was hit on the side of i72 February 9, said Moore."
However, he is not the only one. Karle Minor says she was also run over.
"I was on an EMT call on the fire department and I was run over by the rescue tracks team."
She says since then, she's permanently injured, just like Moore.
Minor says though she no longer has to worry about herself, she does have to worry about her husband who works for a tow truck company.
"Just remember they can be someone's brother or mother--they all need to go home," said Minor.
In the span of a little more than two hours, the Macon County Sheriff's Office stopped 18 cars ranging from all ages.
"Please move over and let us do our work, " said the president of Richard's Towing, Richard Minor.