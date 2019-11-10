DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The owner of Castro's Tex-Mex Grill was charged with aggravated assault over the weekend.
According to the Macon County circuit clerk, Jackson Castro was arrested at 2:08 a.m. on Saturday, November 9 inside the restaurant on Oakland Avenue in Decatur.
WAND reached out to the Decatur Police department who said according to reports police went to the restaurant because it was violating the alcohol compliance code. Police said they found 10 people with alcohol inside the restaurant upon arrival. In Macon County, establishments cannot distribute alcohol between the hours of 2 and 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday.
Police say they asked Castro to close down the establishment but they say he was uncooperative. Police say he pulled out his camera and recorded the officers.
Police said Castro then got into one officer's face and the officer felt Castro was going to throw the cellphone at officers. When asked to step back from the officers, police say he responded with, "it's my restaurant. I can stand where I want."
Castro was booked in the Macon County Jail on aggravated assault and posted bail the same morning.