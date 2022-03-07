DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Planned pavement repairs after a water main break in Decatur will leave a road lane closed for multiple days, Decatur officials said.
The pavement repair will be conducted in front of 416 Shoreline Drive, which is between Shoreline Place and Timber Drive, starting on Tuesday, March 8.
The repair will lead to the south bound lane being closed. Traffic will have to yield to oncoming traffic in the 400 block of Shoreline Drive between Shoreline Place and Timber Drive beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
The closure will be active until about 3 p.m. on Friday, March 11.
Drivers are asked to slow down, use extreme caution and look for an alternate route around the work zone.
