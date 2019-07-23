DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A section of Decatur road will be closed during the day Wednesday for repairs.
Decatur city officials said the closure will involve the 4100 block of N. McClain Drive and the 1600 block of W. Cooper Drive. Work involving culvert replacement and ditch cleaning by city crews will run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24.
Drivers are asked to slow down and use extreme caution in the area. If possible, they should find an alternate route around the work zone.
The projects will be completed on schedule with weather permitting.