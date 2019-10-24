DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Artists in Decatur honored the area’s strong locomotive history with a 128-foot mural.
The finished product, located at 255 S. Main St., just had finishing touches completed, but the process wasn’t easy. Just ask the people involved about the wet weather they dealt with.
“Each time it rained, you have to wait 24 hours for it to dry to be able to paint on it again,” said artist Amy Rankin.
Artists began working on the project after it was commission in August 2018.
Due to the rain and other jobs taking their time, it ended up getting done over a year later.