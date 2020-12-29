DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Leaders of the Salvation Army in Decatur said they've nearly reached their Christmas season fundraising goal.
The 2020 season goal was raised to $560,000 because of the need being greater than in previous years. The organization had reached 97 percent of its goal ($543,000) as of Monday.
Leaders said they hope end of the year gifts yet to be given and early 2021 gifts will help them reach the goal.
A press release offered a few key details about what has happened so far with fundraising:
- $135,000 was donated in the Red Kettles in front of stores.
- 44 different Virtual Kettles raised a total of $13,500.
- Significant foundations and businesses along with Christmas Season Sponsor donations helped the organization meet the matching gift challenge of $25,000 for each of its two events.
- Gurneys, Guns, & Hoses (while having only 3 of the 5 First Responder Groups ringing) still raised nearly $15,000.
- Out of a total of 2,976 ringing hours, 11% (339) were volunteers
"THANK YOU to those in the community that made a donation of funds or time to help make this past Christmas season such a blessing," the release said. "Together, we do the most good."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.