DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - It's all smiles at the Decatur Salvation Army. The organization went over its 2019 Christmas fundraising goal.
Leaders were looking to raise $485,000. Nearly $508,000 ended up being raised through the red kettle campaign and several other fundraising events.
Salvation Army General Greg Voeller says, it's fantastic to meet the goal, and even more exciting to exceed it.
"It allows you to not just take care of the needs and wants, but also some of the wishes we have as an organization. Doing more for people in the community and improving services and facilities as well," Voeller said.
Voeller adds it’s humbling to see people wanting to support not just the organization, but the Salvation Army’s work, too.
"It is a community effort when you raise that amount of money and you have the different groups and agencies that came together to help us raise that money, just a big thank you to the folks out there in Macon County for supporting us and helping us reach the goal,” he shared.
The Salvation Army is very thankful for the community's support and welcomes it year-round. To sign up to be a monthly partner of the Salvation Army visit their website.