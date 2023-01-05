DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - This year, the Decatur Salvation Army said it did not reach its Christmas campaign goal of $600,000.
According to Director of Development, Kyle Karsten, despite the outpouring of volunteers and community generosity, The Salvation Army fell short of its goal.
"It's an amazing response we had from our community in November and December and we are certainly grateful."
The goal for the 2022 Christmas campaign was the same as the organization set in 2021. Karsten explained the goal is set every year based on the annual needs of the community.
"We can help people in the community when donations are given to The Salvation Army. When we don't have a goal met for Christmas, that means we just aren't able to help as many people according to that dollar figure."
Karsten told WAND News he's thankful for the volunteers who rang bells during the kettle campaign. This year, volunteer hours were higher than last year. However, Karsten said there were still more than 500 unmanned kettles because they couldn't get the volunteers.
"I think it's important to know in the Christmas season, when we have the bell ringing, the need to have volunteers groups is significant to the campaign."
Despite not reaching the goal, Karsten said The Salvation Army will continue to meet needs in the community.
His focus is set on ongoing donations every month and seasonal donations like an annual golf outing and the Red Kettle Campaign.
Donations can still be made to The Salvation Army to help with services and programs here.
