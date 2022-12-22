DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Salvation Army Christmas campaign is nearing the end.
The Salvation Army's goal this season was $600,000. The funds raised go towards programming and assisting families in need throughout the year.
>> Where to warm up in central Illinois.
"A lofty goal because the needs are so great in this community," said Kyle Karsten, Director of Development for the Salvation Army of Decatur.
The Salvation Army had reached just over 80% of its goal on Tuesday.
To help reach the target, the annual Guns versus Hoses bell-ringing competition brought in nearly $18,000. The Decatur Police Department collected the most funds during the 2-day bell ringing, bringing in $6,880,71.
"We have a friendly competition with the fire department and other first responders, even the sheriff's department," said Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel. "But, it's not about us, it's about the community and the people we serve."
The dollars raised will assist families with challenges and needs that may arise in the year to come.
"When people hear the bell and see a red kettle, think of those things and think of someone who needs help the most," shared Kyle.
The Salvation Army will be collecting funds through the red kettle until Dec. 24. However, donations can be made online.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.