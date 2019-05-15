DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The public is invited to an open house hosted by the Decatur Public School District.
Leaders with the district will discuss the Building Better Opportunities for Learning in Decatur (BOLD) Plan. District 61 said they are creating an innovative plan to improve the schools for students and the community.
Community members are invited to join a special open house to see what the future of education looks like for Decatur schools.
The open house is on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hope Academy and again on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
At the open house they will discuss architects plans for the buildings and learn about how schools are improving. It will also be a time for questions and for feedback and comments.
