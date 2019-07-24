DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Public Schools will use ID scanning technology to beef up security at all schools in the coming academic year.
The technology, called Raptor, scans state IDs and compares them with sex offender registries and other lists, said Superintendent Paul Fregeau.
“We’re going to be implementing Raptor this year, where we scan everybody’s ID and run it through a registry to make sure people that shouldn’t be in buildings where kids are are not in our buildings,” Fregeau said.
Some district schools have already used the scanners as part of a pilot program, Fregeau said. Staff can enter identification manually in cases of visitors who do not have state ID.