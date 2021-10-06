DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A festival of trees with a twist is returning to Decatur!
Trees on the Tees will be back in 2021, the Decatur Park District announced. In this December event, people can board a golf cart after dark at Hickory Point Golf Course and drive through a path of beautifully-decorated trees.
After that, participants can roast s'mores by a fire pit and drink hot chocolate.
People can also just walk the course, as the first hour is reserved for just foot traffic.
Click here for more information, including how to complete pre-registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.