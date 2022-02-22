DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur City Council voted to approve a motion authorizing the city manager to move forward in selling Old Fire Station #3.
City council had asked the property retain its historic value. City Manager Scot Wrighton said he spoke with several interested parties and believes Troy Dennis' vision most aligns with the council's request.
Dennis plans to open Fun Guy Cornhole Company HQ in the old fire house. The business could host corn hole tournaments and offer a fun activity near Fairview Park.
WAND News will continue following this developing story.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.